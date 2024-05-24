Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,463 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $124.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a market cap of $813.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

