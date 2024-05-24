Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 73,069 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 623.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 679,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 77,790 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 586,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 251,980 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 200,052 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 1,708.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 275,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 263,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,158.50 and a beta of 2.38. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

