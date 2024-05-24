Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

