Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,892 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 149.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after acquiring an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after buying an additional 487,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,763,000 after buying an additional 203,862 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $16,894,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 413.5% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 85,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 68,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $235.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

