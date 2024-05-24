Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $58.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

