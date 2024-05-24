Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 92.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.81.

Shares of EPAM opened at $186.90 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.28 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

