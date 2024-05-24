Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 18,407 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 393.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Arvinas Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

