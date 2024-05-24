Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 30,433 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,874,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 515,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,598,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCT opened at $22.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $36.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.50%.

CHCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

