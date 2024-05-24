Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after buying an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

EWBC opened at $73.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,508. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

