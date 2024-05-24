Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,209 shares of company stock worth $18,588,421. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $164.01 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $165.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

