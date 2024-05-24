Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $39.14.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

View Our Latest Report on Avangrid

About Avangrid

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.