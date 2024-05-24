Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $663,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

