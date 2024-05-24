Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $665,000 Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $59,216.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,689.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ScanSource news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $59,216.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,689.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $347,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $454,202. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

