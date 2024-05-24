Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $681,000 Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 57.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

About Patterson Companies



Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

