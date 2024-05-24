Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $257.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.94 and a 200-day moving average of $237.55. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $269.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.