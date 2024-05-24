Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $763,000 Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 26.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,687,000 after acquiring an additional 458,622 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,191,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $22.91 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $614.42 million, a PE ratio of 763.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 2,133.33%.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,799.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,799.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $38,724.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,556,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $578,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

