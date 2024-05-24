Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $787,000 Stock Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

ASUR stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

