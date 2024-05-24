Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $858,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get State Street alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.