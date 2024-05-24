Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $871,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMETEK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after acquiring an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $90,248,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,811,000 after purchasing an additional 496,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 52.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,032,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,212 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $172.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.72.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.