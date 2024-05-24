Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $516.10 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.22 and a 200-day moving average of $522.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

