Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $880,000 Investment in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Myers Industries stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.31. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MYE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MYE

About Myers Industries

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.