Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $50.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

