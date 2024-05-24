Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,950,000 after purchasing an additional 960,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 708,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 205,913 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 68.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 525,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 213,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $27,245.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,293.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,203.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,436 shares of company stock worth $983,659. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

