Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 578 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $189.91 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.43 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.43 and its 200 day moving average is $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTN

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.