Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $188.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.73. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.