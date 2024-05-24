Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,315 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 464.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 178,412 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SF opened at $80.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SF. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Stifel Financial

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.