Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,534 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,534 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 236.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NOK opened at $3.86 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

