Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Welltower by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,590,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,465,000 after purchasing an additional 340,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Welltower Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.