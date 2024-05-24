Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 110.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 118,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 88,314 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 454,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $1,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,269,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,999 shares of company stock worth $3,022,839. Insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.42. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

