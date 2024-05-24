Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 167,389 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,389 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TVTX. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

TVTX opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.