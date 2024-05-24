Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,196 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in monday.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in monday.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

MNDY opened at $244.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.63. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 644.02 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

