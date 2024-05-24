Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 268 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,130,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in ITT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 602,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,985,000 after buying an additional 40,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $136.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $140.20. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day moving average of $122.64.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

