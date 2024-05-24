Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 312 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $276.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $281.08.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

