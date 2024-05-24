Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,636 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,636 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,025,000 after purchasing an additional 246,605 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,489,000 after purchasing an additional 218,757 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exelixis by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,974,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 203,163 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL opened at $20.41 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,814 shares of company stock valued at $939,475. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

