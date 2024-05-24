Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,282 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,282 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cars.com Price Performance

Cars.com stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,533,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares in the company, valued at $12,533,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

