Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,248 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in 2seventy bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

TSVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 330,000 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,937,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $4.40 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 313.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

