Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,238,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $47.60 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

