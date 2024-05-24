Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,328 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $152.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

