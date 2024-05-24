Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,640 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 202,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $297.90 million, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

