Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 4.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average is $156.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

