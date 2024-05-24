Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Confluent by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 470,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,201,000 after purchasing an additional 104,801 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,145,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,833,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,134,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,095,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 737,841 shares of company stock worth $24,089,786 in the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

