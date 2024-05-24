Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Olin by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,167,000 after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,974,000 after acquiring an additional 397,050 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,321,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

