Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 541.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 598,235 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

PARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

