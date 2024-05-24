Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,732 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

