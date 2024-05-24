Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on QGEN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

