Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.36.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $47.29 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $86.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,786,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 232,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,031.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 193,161 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

