Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.98.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PARR shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

