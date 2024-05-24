Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $27,952,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at $9,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 40.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after buying an additional 161,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,119,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,912,000 after buying an additional 131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 170.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 104,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Parsons Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

