Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $174.43 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.89. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

