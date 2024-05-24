PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $191.00 to $206.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get PDD alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PDD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $153.63 on Thursday. PDD has a 52 week low of $59.98 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 26.93%. Research analysts anticipate that PDD will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PDD in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.